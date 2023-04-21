Karnataka PUC 2nd Results 2023: 74.67 % students pass KSEEB Class 12 Results

Karnataka PUC 2nd Results 2023: Karnataka Board has declared Karnataka PUC 2nd Results 2023 on April 21, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Science, Commerce or Arts stream can check the results on the official site of Kar results at karresults.nic.in at 11 am. Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 LIVE Updates

A total of 7,27,923 candidates have registered for the exam out of which 7,02,067 candidates have appeared for it. A total of 5,24,209 candidates have passed the examination.

The overall pass percentage is 74.76 percent, regular students pass percentage is 78.97 percent, repeaters is 48.42 percent, private candidates pass percentage is 43.02 percent. Girls have outshined boys with 80.25 percent and boys pass percentage is 69.05 percent.

The pass percentage for Arts stream is 61.22 percent, Commerce stream is 75.89 percent, Science stream is 85.71 percent.

This year around 7 lakh students have appeared for the examination. The board exam for Class 12 in Karnataka was conducted from March 9 to March 29, 2023. As per reports, a total of 2,44,129 students registered from science stream, 2,47,269 from commerce stream and 2,34,815 students registered from arts stream. The exam was conducted in single shift from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm on all days.

Karnataka PUC 2nd Results 2023: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of Kar Results at karresults.nic.in.

Click on Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

