Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2021: 99.9% pass KSEEB class 10 exam

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) declared the Karnataka SSLC or class 10th result on its website. A total of 99.9% have passed the SSLC exam this year.

128931 students or 16.52% who got A+ which 90-100 (bracket marks)

A Grade 80-90: 250317 (32.07%)

B Grade 60-79: 287684 (36.86%)

C grade (35-59 marks): 113610 (14.55%)

Out of this 9 children out of this 14.55% have been given grace Mark's

625 out of 625 = 157 students have got

623 out of 625 = 289 students have got

622 out of 625 = 2 students

621 out of 625 = 449 students have got

620 out of 625 = 28 students gave got

1st language

125 out of 125 = 25702 students have got

2and language

100 on 100 = 36628 students have got

3rd language

100 on 100 = 36776 students have got

100 on 100 in core subjects

Math =6321

Science = 3649

Social Science = 9367

Candidates who had appeared for the Karnataka SSLC exam can check their results on the official website at karresults.nic.in.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 Live

Karnataka is one of the few states in the country to have board exams this ye

This year around 9 lakh students will receive the SSLC result.This year's board test had a new format. This year, instead of traditional papers, students were asked to complete MCQ-style questions. The exam took place over two days, on July 19 and 22.

This year the total pass percentage is

The overall pass percentage was 71.8 percent last year. The pass percentage for girls was 77.74 percent, while the pass rate for boys was 66.41 percent.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2021: How to check KSEEB class 10th Marks

Visit the official websites - karresults.nic.in or sslc.karnataka.gov.in

On the homepage Click on the link that reads ‘Karnataka SSLC result’

Key in your board exam roll number and submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check and Keep the copy of the same for future reference