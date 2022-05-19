Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2022 Declared: KSEEB Class 10 result out, check here

Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2022 has been declared. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 examination can check the result through the official site of Karnataka SSLC on sslc.karnataka.gov.in.
Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2022 Declared: KSEEB Class 10 result out, check here
Published on May 19, 2022
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board has declared Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for KSEEB Class 10 result can check the result through the official site of Karnataka SSLC on sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in. The direct link to check result is given below. 

This year, a total of 8,73,846 candidates from 15,387 schools across Karnataka have registered for SSLC exams out of which four are transgender candidates, 4,52,732 male and 4,21,110 female candidates. The examination was conducted in 3440 centres across the state. The examination was conducted from March 28 to April 11, 2022. The provisional answer key was released on April 12, 2022. Live Updates 

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to check Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2022 here&lt;/strong&gt;

Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2022: How to check 

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of Kar Results on karresults.nic.in.
  • Click on Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Once done, your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of KSEEB.  

