Monday, June 9, 2025
    Karnataka SSLC 2 Result 2025 News Live: Where, how to check KSEAB Class 10 supply results when out

    By HT Education Desk
    Published on: June 9, 2025 10:38 AM IST

    Karnataka SSLC 2 Result 2025 News Live: KSEAB Class 10 results to be announced at karresults.nic.in. Follow the blog for latest updates on result date, direct link and more. 

    Karnataka SSLC 2 Result 2025 News Live: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has not yet announced the Karnataka SSLC 2 Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Karnataka Class 10 supplementary exam can check the results when out on the official website of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in....Read More

    The SSLC exam 2 commenced on May 26 and ended on June 2, 2025. The Class 10 exam 2 began with first language paper and concluded with Elements of Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electronics Engineering, Programming in ANSI 'C' and Economics. The exam was held in single shift - from 10 am to 1.15 pm.

    The JTS students (56, 57, 58 and 59 subjects) practical and oral examinations was held on June 3, 2025.

    Karnataka SSLC exam 1 result was announced on April 30, 2025. This year a total of 842173 candidates appeared for the examination out of which 524984 candidates have passed the exam. The overall pass percentage is 62.34%.A total of 390311 regular fresh student boys appeared for the exam out of which 226637 boys passed. The overall pass percentage is 58.07%. A total of 400579 girls appeared for the exam out of which 296438 candidates passed. The girls pass percentage is 74%.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Karnataka SSLC 2 Result 2025 News Live: Where, how to check KSEAB Class 10 supply results when out
