Karnataka SSLC exam 2021 postponed due to covid-19: Minister
The Karnataka government on Thursday, May 13, postponed the SSLC or Class 10 exams. The Karnataka SSLC exams 2021 were scheduled to begin on June 21. In a tweet on its official account, ANI informed about the postponement of SSLC exam quoting Karnataka's Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar.
"SSLC Examination slated to begin from June 21 has been postponed in view of the surge in #COVID19 cases. Revised schedule will be decided after the second wave dies: Karnataka Primary & Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar," reads the tweet.
Karnataka has recently postponed a number of exams due to covid-19 surge. Karnataka Examinations Authority has postponed the Karnataka CET exam which was scheduled to be held on July 7 and 8. The examination will now be conducted on August 28 and 29.
Earlier this month, Karnataka government postponed the Second Pre University Exam and general promotion for First Pre-University students without any exams.
