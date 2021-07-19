Karnataka SSLC exams 2021 begin with all Covid precautions

Students across Karnataka took the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination, which began on Monday. Around 8.76 lakh candidates have registered for the SSLC examination. The examination has been cut short this year due to the second wave of Covid-19 infections. The exams will only be conducted on Monday and Thursday.

On Monday, the examination for core subjects - science, social science and mathematics are being conducted. On Wednesday, students will have to write three of their language papers.

Several examination centres in the state set up a grand entry for students, with balloons, decorations and running lights in some places. At the request of the department of education, the transport department ran dedicated buses for SSLC students, which included buses to transport students coming from Kerala to Mangaluru.

According to the SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) released by the government, each class should only have a maximum of 12 students during the exam and each centre to have two rooms specifically dedicated to students who showed any Covid-19 symptoms such as fever, cough or cold.

At least 58 students, who have tested positive for the Covid-19 took the exams, said a communication from the department of education. According to the department, measures have been taken to ensure that students who have tested positive are allowed to write exams from a Covid care centre situated in their respective taluks.

Health workers in PPEs ran nasal swab tests for students who travelled from Goa to their exam centres. Students in other places were checked for temperature and made to sanitise their hands upon entry. Scouts and guides teachers and students were seen at examination centres, helping maintain the safety protocols such as social distancing and hand sanitisation.

While Covid posed the biggest concern for parents in several parts of the state, in the coastal region, which has been witnessing heavy rainfall, special services were conducted to Trasport students. “In one case, boat services were provided to two students in Dakshin Kannada district… in many places, we had deployed government cars to transport students,” Kumar said.

In another incident, in Kalburgi district, the road leading to a school was damaged in heavy rains on Sunday. “In Chinamachooda village, officials worked day and night to repair the road and all students were able to attend the exam without any trouble. They have done a wonderful job,” Kumar said.

In a separate incident, a fire broke out in the laboratory of a school near Ullal in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka on Monday. Fire service personnel rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire, police added.

Talking about the incident, Kumar said that a short circuit caused the fire. “No harm was caused because of the fire incident. Our officials, fire department and senior police officers have visited the location and reported the same. Soon after all 34 students were shifted to a degree located next to the building and the examination was not interrupted,” he said.

He also added that a 55-year-old man working with the police department too was among those who took the SSLC examination.