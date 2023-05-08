Karnataka SSLC Result 2023: 83.89 % students pass KSEAB Class 10 exam

Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has declared Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 at May 8, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination in the state can check their results on the official site of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in. Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 Live Updates

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023

This year the overall pass percentage is 83.89%. This year a total of 835102 candidates appeared for the examination of which 700619 passed the examination.

Girls overperformed boys with 87.87%, while boys' pass percentage stood at 80.08%.

The examination was conducted by the Board from March 31 to April 15, 2023, at various exam centres across the state. The Karnataka SSLC answer key was out on April 17 and the evaluation process for Karnataka Class 10 answer sheets was started on April 21 onwards.

In 2022, Karnataka SSLC result was declared on May 19. A total of 8.73 lakh candidates appeared for the examination and the overall pass percentage was 85.63 percent. 1.18 lakh students received A+ grades, while 1.82 lakh received A grades. For more related details candidates can check the official site of KSEAB.

