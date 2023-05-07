Home / Education / Board Exams / Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2023 Live:KSEEB Class 10 result releasing tomorrow at karresults.nic.in
Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2023 Live:KSEEB Class 10 result releasing tomorrow at karresults.nic.in

board exams
Updated on May 07, 2023 07:40 PM IST

Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2023: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board will announce SSLC results on May 8.

Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2023 Live Updates
Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2023 Live Updates(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk
The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board will announce the Class 10 or SSLC results on Monday, May 7. The Karnataka SSLC results will be announced after 10 am. Students can check their results from 10 am at the official website at sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in.

The Karnataka Class 10 board exam took place from March 31 to April 15, 2023. The Karnataka SSLC answer keys were announced on April 17, 2023 . The evaluation process of Karnataka SSLC answer sheets commenced on April 21, 2023, onwards. Over 8 lakh candidates have appeared for the Karnataka SSLC examination this year.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 07, 2023 07:40 PM IST

    Karnataka SSLC results: Exams started on March 31

    The Karnataka Class 10 SSLC exams 2023 were conducted from March 31 to April 15, 2023.

  • May 07, 2023 07:39 PM IST

    Karnataka SSLC result: 8.73 lakh candidates took exams last year

    Last year a total of 8.73 lakh candidates took the Karnataka SSLC examination 2023 and 85.63 percent of them passed it. A+ grades were achieved by 1.18 lakh students, while A grades were obtained by 1.82 lakh.

  • May 07, 2023 07:21 PM IST

    Karnataka SSLC Result 2023: Steps to check the result

    Visit the official site of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in.

    Click on the result link

    Key in your log in details

    Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • May 07, 2023 07:20 PM IST

    Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2023: Over 8 lakh candidates 

    This year around 8 lakh students have appeared for the Karnataka SSLC examination this year.

  • May 07, 2023 07:15 PM IST

    Karnataka SSLC 2023: Result tomorrow

    The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board will announce the SSLC result tomorrow, May 8.

