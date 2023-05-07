Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2023 Live:KSEEB Class 10 result releasing tomorrow at karresults.nic.in

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board will announce the Class 10 or SSLC results on Monday, May 7. The Karnataka SSLC results will be announced after 10 am. Students can check their results from 10 am at the official website at sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in.

The Karnataka Class 10 board exam took place from March 31 to April 15, 2023. The Karnataka SSLC answer keys were announced on April 17, 2023 . The evaluation process of Karnataka SSLC answer sheets commenced on April 21, 2023, onwards. Over 8 lakh candidates have appeared for the Karnataka SSLC examination this year.