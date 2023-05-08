Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has declared Karnataka SSLC Result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination can check the KSEEB Class 10th results through the official site of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in. Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 Live Updates

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 Declared: How to check KSEEB Class 10th results

Direct link to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in.

Click on Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Karnataka SSLC or Class 10 board examination was conducted from March 31 to April 15, 2023, at various exam centres across the state. The answer key was released on April 17, 2023. The evaluation process of Karnataka SSLC answer sheets commenced on April 21, 2023, onwards. Over 8 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination this year. For more related details candidates can check the official site of KSEAB.

