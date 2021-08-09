Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / Karnataka SSLC results 2021 declared, direct link for KSEEB Class 10 marks soon
board exams

Karnataka SSLC results 2021 declared, direct link for KSEEB Class 10 marks soon

KSEEB Karnataka Class 10 Result 2021 declared at karresults.nic.in, here's direct link to check marks
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 09, 2021 04:19 PM IST
KSEEB Karnataka Class 10 Result 2021 declared at karresults.nic.in, Here is the direct link to check result

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has released the Karnataka SSLC or class 10th result on its website. Karnataka SSLC result was announced on Monday by Education minister BC Nagesh in a press conference. 99.9% students have passed the exam.

All the candidates who have appeared for the Karnataka SSLC exam can check their results on the official website at https://sslc.karnataka.gov.in/. This year around 8 lakh students will receive their SSLC results. This year due to the COVID-19 situation, the Karnataka SSLC exam could not be held in the traditional format. The exam was held from July 19 and 22, with the exam being shortened to two days and the papers being set in MCQ format.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 Live

Direct link to check the Karnataka SSLC result 2021 (soon)

How to check the Karnataka class 10th result (after it is uploaded)

Visit the official website at http://karresults.nic.in/

Key in your credentials

Click on the submit button

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check and keep the copy of the same for future reference

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka kseeb.kar.nic.in karnataka sslc class 10 results
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Woman screams after seeing ‘flying baby’. But wait, there's a twist

This little girl in a playground is an exact representation of Monday blues

Fish with human-like teeth caught in the US. Pics go viral

Police dog stabbed brutally returns to duty, receives toy from the Mayor
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 Live
Shahid Kapoor
Quit India movement
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Anupam Shyam
August 2021 festivals
Nagasaki Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP