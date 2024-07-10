Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2024 releasing today, know how and where to check

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board will declare Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2024 on July 10, 2024. The KSEAB Class 10 supplementary or exam 2 results will be declared at 11.30 am. All those candidates appeared for the examination can check their marks on the official website of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in. Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live Updates Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2024 releasing today, how, where to check (Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)

All appeared students can check the results by entering their registration number and date of birth. candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results by following the steps given below.

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2024: How to check

Visit the official website of Karnataka Board at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Click on Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year, Karnataka SSLC supplementary examination was conducted from June 14 to June 21, 2024 across the state at various exam centres.

Karnataka Class 10 main examination result was declared on May 9. A total of 859967 appeared for the examination out of which 631204 candidates passed. The overall pass percentage was 73.40%. The boys pass percentage was 65.90% and girls pass percentage was 81.11%. No toppers names were announced this year. SSLC main examination commenced on March 25 and ended on April 6, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of KSEAB.