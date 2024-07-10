 Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2024 releasing today, know how and where to check - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jul 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2024 releasing today, know how and where to check

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Jul 10, 2024 09:10 AM IST

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2024 will be released today, July 10, 2024. The steps to check scores is given here.

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board will declare Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2024 on July 10, 2024. The KSEAB Class 10 supplementary or exam 2 results will be declared at 11.30 am. All those candidates appeared for the examination can check their marks on the official website of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in. Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024 Live Updates

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2024 releasing today, how, where to check (Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)
Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2024 releasing today, how, where to check (Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)

All appeared students can check the results by entering their registration number and date of birth. candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results by following the steps given below.

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2024: How to check

  • Visit the official website of Karnataka Board at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.
  • Click on Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2024 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year, Karnataka SSLC supplementary examination was conducted from June 14 to June 21, 2024 across the state at various exam centres.

Karnataka Class 10 main examination result was declared on May 9. A total of 859967 appeared for the examination out of which 631204 candidates passed. The overall pass percentage was 73.40%. The boys pass percentage was 65.90% and girls pass percentage was 81.11%. No toppers names were announced this year. SSLC main examination commenced on March 25 and ended on April 6, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of KSEAB.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
News / Education / Board Exams / Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2024 releasing today, know how and where to check
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On