Kerala Plus 2 Results 2022 date: Kerala DHSE +2 results to be out on June 20

Kerala Board of Public Examination will announce the Kerala DHSE Plus 2 results on June 20. The Education Minister V Sivankutty's office has confirmed the result dates. Kerala Class 10 results will be released by the Board on June 10th. The result will be available on the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan at keralapareekshabhavan.in or keralaresults.nic.in.

The Kerala SSLC exam was held from March 31 to April 29, 2022, while the Kerala DHSE test was held from March 30 to April 22, 2022, at various exam centres around the state.

The IT practical examinations were held from March 10 to March 19, 2022, while plus two practical exams held in the state from February 21 to March 15, 2022.

Kerala Plus 2 Results 2022: Know how to check

Visit the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan at keralapareekshabhavan.in

Look for the DHSE Plus 2 result link

Key in your credentials

Result will be displayed on your screen

Take a printout for future use.

Last year the State Education Minister V Sivankutty has announced the plus two results in a press conference. The DHSE plus 2 result was announced on July 28.

