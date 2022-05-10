Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / Kerala Plus 2 Results 2022 date: Kerala DHSE +2 results to be out on June 20
board exams

Kerala Plus 2 Results 2022 date: Kerala DHSE +2 results to be out on June 20

Kerala  DHSE Plus 2 results will be announced on June 20
Kerala Plus 2 Results 2022 date: Kerala DHSE +2 results to be out on June 20(HT file)
Published on May 10, 2022 02:06 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Kerala Board of Public Examination will announce the Kerala DHSE Plus 2 results on June 20. The Education Minister V Sivankutty's office has confirmed the result dates. Kerala Class 10 results will be released by the Board on June 10th. The result will be available on the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan at keralapareekshabhavan.in or keralaresults.nic.in.

The Kerala SSLC exam was held from March 31 to April 29, 2022, while the Kerala DHSE test was held from March 30 to April 22, 2022, at various exam centres around the state.

The IT practical examinations were held from March 10 to March 19, 2022, while plus two practical exams held in the state from February 21 to March 15, 2022.

Kerala Plus 2 Results 2022: Know how to check

Visit the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan at keralapareekshabhavan.in

Look for the DHSE Plus 2 result link

Key in your credentials

Result will be displayed on your screen

 Take a printout for future use.

Last year the State Education Minister V Sivankutty has announced the plus two results in a press conference. The DHSE plus 2 result was announced on July 28.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kerala dhse kerala dhse kerala +2 say
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP