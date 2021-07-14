Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / Kerala SSLC Result 2021 declared, direct link to check Kerala 10th results
board exams

Kerala SSLC Result 2021 declared, direct link to check Kerala 10th results

Kerala SSLC result 2021 was declared on Wednesday, July 14. Candidates can check the result on the official website of the Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan. Here's direct link to check scores.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 03:04 PM IST
Karnataka SSLC Result 2021.(HT file)

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has declared the Kerala class 10 result 2021 on Wednesday, July 14. The result has been declared on the official website of the Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan. Candidates who are registered for Kerala SSLC exam can check their results on the official website at keralapareeksahabhavan.in

Kerala SSLC results 2021: Direct link to check results

The Kerala SSCL theory examination was conducted in the second week of April. However, later, due to the rise of Covid 19 cases in the country, the State Government cancelled the SSLC practical exams.

This year over 4.2 lakh students registered for the examination. The exam was held at 2,947 centers, including 9 in the Gulf and Lakshadweep.

Kerala SSLC result 2021: Here is how to check

Visit the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan at keralapareeksahabhavan.in

Click on the link given to check the Kerala SSCL result 2021

Key in your credentials

Your result will be displayed on your screen

Download and take the printout

