Kerala SSLC Result 2021 Live Updates: DHSE 10th Result to be declared today

Department of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala will declare Kerala SSLC Result 2021 on July 14, 2021. The DHSE 10th Result will be declared at 2 pm on July 14, 2021. Candidates can check the result on the official site of DHSE Kerala on keralaresults.nic.in.

The result of Class 10 will be announced by the state education minister V. Sivan Kutty in a press conference. The results will be released after the press conference on the official websites.

This year Kerala SSLC exams were conducted in the second week of April. Around 4.2 lakh candidates appeared for the examination. The exam was conducted in 2947 centres including 9 centers in Gulf and Lakshadweep. The evaluation process for Class 10 board exams in the state started on June 7. The practical exams for SSLC students were cancelled this year due to the rise in COVID19 cases across the country.