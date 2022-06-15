Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / Kerala SSLC Results 2022: 99.26% students pass Kerala Class 10 exam
Updated on Jun 15, 2022 04:07 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has declared SSLC or Class 10 final examination results. Students can check Kerala SSLC result 2022 by visiting one of these websites: eralapareeksahabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in, or keralaresults.nic.in. 

Kerala SSLC result 2022 live updates.

Kerala SSLC result 2022 link: https://results.kite.kerala.gov.in/

This year, a total of 4,26,469 appeared for SSLC final exam in Kerala.

As many as 4,23,303 students have been declared pass. The overall pass percentage stood at 99.26%. Last year, the pass percentage was 99.47%. 

As many as 44,363 got A plus grade in SSLC exam this year. Last year, 1,25,509 students got A+ but the number has come down to one third this year. Kannur recorded the best pass percentage of 99.76 per cent, while most A plus grade holders – 3024 – are from Malappuram.

Lowest percentage was recorded at Wayanad – 92.07 per cent. 

