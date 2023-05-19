Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kerala SSLC Results 2023: Kerala Board 10th Result declared

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
May 19, 2023 03:10 PM IST

Kerala SSLC Results 2023 has been declared. Candidates can check Kerala Board 10th results on the official site of Kerala Kite at results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has declared Kerala SSLC Results 2023 on May 19, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Kerala Board 10th examination can check their results on results.kite.kerala.gov.in, pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in after 4 pm. Kerala SSLC Result 2023 Live Updates

The Kerala SSLC examinations were conducted from March 9 to 29, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. SSLC mock exams were held from February 27 to March 3. Over 4.5 lakh students have appeared for the SSLC public examination 2023. Around 4.5 lakh candidates have appeared for the Class 10 examination this year.

Kerala SSLC Results 2023: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of results.kite.kerala.gov.in.
  • Click on Kerala SSLC Results 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Students who are not happy with their marks will have the option to apply for re-checking of marks. Those who do not pass the SSLC exam can take the Save A Year or SAY exam as another chance to qualify. For more related details, candidates can check Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan website.

