Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Board Exams / Kerala VHSE, NQSF 1st year Improvement results 2023 out, links here

Kerala VHSE, NQSF 1st year Improvement results 2023 out, links here

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 15, 2023 02:56 PM IST

Students who have appeared for these two exams can visit the website keralaresults.nic.in and check their results.

Results of Kerala Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE) and National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF) improvement examination results. Students who have appeared for these two exams can visit the website keralaresults.nic.in and check it. The direct links have been provided below.

Kerala VHSE, NQSF 1st year Improvement results 2023 out(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has also announced results of the Plus One or Class 11 Improvement examination on the same website.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Both individual and school wise results can be checked using the following links:

Kerala HSE NQSF 1st year Improvement results

VHSE 1st year Improvement result 2023

Students can check their individual results using roll numbers. School-wise results can be checked using school codes. These are the steps to follow

How to check Kerala VHSE, NQSF 1st year Improvement results 2023

  1. Go to the official website, keralaresults.nic.in.
  2. Open the Class 11 Improvement results link for VHSE or NQSF, as required.
  3. Login with roll number or school code for individual/school-wise result.
  4. Check and download your result.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kerala results
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP