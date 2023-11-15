Kerala VHSE, NQSF 1st year Improvement results 2023 out, links here

Results of Kerala Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE) and National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF) improvement examination results. Students who have appeared for these two exams can visit the website keralaresults.nic.in and check it. The direct links have been provided below.

Kerala VHSE, NQSF 1st year Improvement results 2023 out(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has also announced results of the Plus One or Class 11 Improvement examination on the same website.

Both individual and school wise results can be checked using the following links:

Kerala HSE NQSF 1st year Improvement results

VHSE 1st year Improvement result 2023

Students can check their individual results using roll numbers. School-wise results can be checked using school codes. These are the steps to follow

How to check Kerala VHSE, NQSF 1st year Improvement results 2023

Go to the official website, keralaresults.nic.in. Open the Class 11 Improvement results link for VHSE or NQSF, as required. Login with roll number or school code for individual/school-wise result. Check and download your result.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON