Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2023 out at keralaresults.nic.in, direct link here
Nov 15, 2023 12:40 PM IST
Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2023 has been declared. The direct link to check results is given here.
Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, DHSE Kerala has declared Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2023 on November 15, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website of Kerala results at keralaresults.nic.in.
The results have also been released for HSE (NSQF) and VHSE first year improvement examination which was conducted in September 2023. All those candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the results by following the steps given below.
Direct link to check Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2023
Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2023: How to check
- Visit the official website of Kerala results at keralaresults.nic.in.
- Click on Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2023 link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.
- Click on submit and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of DHSE Kerala.
