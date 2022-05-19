Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / KSEEB Karnataka 10th SSLC Result 2022: Class 10 result releasing today
board exams

KSEEB Karnataka 10th SSLC Result 2022: Class 10 result releasing today

KSEEB Karnataka 10th SSLC Result 2022 will be announced today, May 19, 2022. The result for Class 10 will be announced at 12.30 pm and the direct link to check result will be available at 1 pm. 
KSEEB Karnataka 10th SSLC Result 2022: Class 10 result releasing today(Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
Published on May 19, 2022 07:03 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board will declare KSEEB Karnataka 10th SSLC Result 2022 on May 19, 2022. The Class 10 result will be announced by the Board officials at 12.30 pm. The direct link to check result will be available on the official site of KSEEB at 1 pm. The result link will be available on sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in. LIVE UPDATES.

Apart from the official website, the Karnataka SSLC result can also be checked on third party website- manabadi.co.in. The KSEEB Class 10 result will be available to students via SMS as well, as announced by State Education Minister. 

The KSEEB Class 10 result will likely be announced at the press conference held by the Board officials. The State Education Minister is expected to declare the result. The merit list and pass percentage will also be announced by the Board officials soon after declaration of the result. 

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board conducted Class 10 final examinations from March 28 to April 11, 2022 in the state in offline mode. The provisional answer key was released on April 12, 2022 on the official website. This year around 8.73 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination. 

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kseeb karnataka sslc board exam result
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP