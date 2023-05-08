Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
KSEEB Karnataka Class 10 Result 2023: KSEAB SSLC results declared

KSEEB Karnataka Class 10 Result 2023: KSEAB SSLC results declared

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
May 08, 2023 10:58 AM IST

KSEEB Karnataka Class 10 Result 2023 has been declared. The result link will be available at 11 am on karresults.nic.in.

The Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board has announced the Karnataka SSLC results 2023 on May 8. Candidates can check KSEAB Class 10 results on the official site of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in fromht 11 am. Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 Live Updates

KSEEB Karnataka Class 10 Result 2023: KSEAB SSLC results declared (HT file)

The result was announced at the press conference conducted by the Board officials. The pass percentage, toppers and other details were also shared by the Board.

Direct link to check result

Karnataka SSLC result 2023: Know how to check

  • Go to the official website at karresults.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 link
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

This year around 8 lakh candidates have appeared for the Class 10 examination in the state. Karnataka Class 10 SSLC exams 2023 were conducted from March 31 to April 15, 2023. The Board published the answer keys on April 17, 2023, on the official website. The evaluation process was started on April 21, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of KSEAB.

