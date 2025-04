Life after Class 12th: A list of courses Arts students can pursue

There was a time when Arts and Humanities in senior secondary or Class 12th level was not seen as a stream that provides students with many career opportunities compared to Science or Commerce. However, things have changed with time. A list of courses students can pursue after Class 12th Arts (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Although traditional courses such as Bachelor of Arts (BA) with or without honours is still the most popular choice of an Arts and Humanities student at the undergraduate level, there are many other opportunities they can explore. Many of these courses are not just confined to Arts as students from other streams can also pursue them depending on eligibility. Here is a list:

Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA)

Job Opportunities: Graphic Designer, Illustrator, Animator, Art Director, Art Teacher, Art Critic, Photographer, Sculptor, Exhibition Designer, Visualizer, Set Designer

Also read: Bihar board 12th Results 2025: Courses & job opportunities that Science students can consider after Class 12

Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC)

Job opportunities: Journalist, Reporter, News Analyst, News Editor, Feature Writer, Copywriter, Public Relations Specialist, Advertising Professional, Content Writer, Scriptwriter, Radio Jockey, Video Jockey, News Anchor, Correspondent

Bachelor of Design (B.Des.)

Job opportunities: Fashion Designer, Interior Designer, Graphic Designer, User Experience (UX) Designer, Web Designer, Industrial Designer, Exhibition Designer, Product Designer, Visual Merchandiser, Textile Designer

Bachelor of Social Work (BSW)

Job opportunities: Social Worker, Community Development Officer, NGO Worker, Counselor, Rehabilitation Specialist, Family Support Worker, Human Rights Activist, Policy Analyst, Researcher, Project Coordinator, Youth Worker

Also read: AP Inter Result 2025: Where to check BIEAP 1st, 2nd year results when announced

Bachelor of Library Science (B.Lib.Sc.)

Job opportunities: Librarian, Library Assistant, Information Analyst, Archivist, Record Manager, Knowledge Manager, Content Manager, Researcher, Information Officer

Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.)

Job opportunities: Teacher, Education Counselor, Education Administrator, Curriculum Developer, Educational Content Developer, Education Researcher, Instructional Designer, Education Consultant

Bachelor of Philosophy (B.Phil.)

Job opportunities: Research Assistant, Writer, Professor, Critic, Think Tank Specialist, Policy Analyst, Social Worker, Political Analyst, Diplomat, Philosopher

Bachelor of Law (LLB)

Job opportunities: Lawyer, Legal Advisor, Legal Consultant, Legal Analyst, Legal Journalist, Law Professor, Corporate Lawyer, Public Prosecutor, Legal Researcher, Magistrate, Judge

Bachelor of Arts in History

Job opportunities: Historian, Archivist, Research Assistant, Content Developer, Teacher, Museum Curator, Heritage Specialist, Archaeologist, Writer, Policy Analyst, Diplomat

Also read: PSEB 8th Result 2025 Live: Punjab Board Class 8 result out, toppers list here

Bachelor of Arts in Geography

Job opportunities: Cartographer, Geographer, GIS Specialist, Surveyor, Urban Planner, Environmental Analyst, Demographer, Travel and Tourism Consultant

Bachelor of Arts in Political Science

Job opportunities: Political Analyst, Public Relations Specialist, International Relations Specialist, Political Consultant, Public Affairs Specialist, Lobbyist, Diplomat, Campaign Manager

Bachelor of Arts in Sociology

Job opportunities: Social Worker, Human Resource Specialist, Market Research Analyst, Community Service Manager, Counsellor, Non-profit Administrator, Policy Analyst, Urban Planner

Bachelor of Arts in English Literature

Job opportunities: Editor, Writer, Content Developer, Copywriter, Technical Writer, Teacher/Lecturer, Public Relations Officer, Translator, Journalist

Bachelor of Arts in Economics

Job opportunities: Economist, Financial Analyst, Investment Banker, Market Research Analyst, Statistician, Consultant, Public Policy Analyst, Budget Analyst

Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology

Job opportunities: Archaeologist, Cultural Resource Manager, Museum Curator, Non-profit Administrator, Social Researcher, Community Development Officer, Human Resource Specialist, Forensic Anthropologist

Bachelor of Arts in Archaeology

Job opportunities: Archaeologist, Heritage Manager, Museum Curator, Cultural Resource Manager, Art Historian, Historical Site Manager, Researcher, Conservator

Bachelor of Arts in Public Administration

Job opportunities: Government Officer, Public Administrator, Human Resource Specialist, Urban Planner, Policy Analyst, Non-profit Administrator, Public Relations Officer, Social Worker

Bachelor of Arts in Gender Studies

Job opportunities: Gender Researcher, Gender Advisor, Women’s Rights Advocate, Community Development Officer

Bachelor of Arts in Linguistics

Job opportunities: Translator, Language Educator, Speech-Language Pathologist, Technical Writer

Bachelor of Arts in Performing Arts

Job opportunities:

Actor, Director, Producer, Choreographer, Dancer, Stage Manager, Musician, Playwright, Set Designer

Bachelor of Arts in Music

Job opportunities: Music Composer, Musician, Music Teacher, Music Therapist, Music Producer, Music Director, Sound Engineer

Bachelor of Arts in Theatre

Job opportunities: Actor, Director, Playwright, Stage Manager, Theatre Critic, Theatre Educator

Bachelor of Arts in Film Studies

Job opportunities: Film Critic, Film Maker, Screenplay Writer, Film Director, Film Editor, Film Researcher, Film Historian

Bachelor of Arts in Visual Arts

Job opportunities: Artist, Art Director, Graphic Designer, Art Teacher, Art Historian, Curator, Art Therapist

Check the detailed list here.