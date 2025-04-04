AP Inter Result 2025: Where to check BIEAP 1st, 2nd year results when announced

AP Inter Result 2025: The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) Andhra Pradesh (AP) has yet to confirm the date and time for the Intrrmediate Public Examination (IPE) 1st and 2nd year results. When announced, students can check the AP Inter Result 2025 on official websites. AP Inter Result 2025: Where to check BIEAP 1st, 2nd year results when declared (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

BIEAP started the AP Inter first-year examinations on March 1, 2025. The second year examinations started on March 3, 2025. The AP Inter 1st year exams ended on March 19 while 2nd year examinations continued till March 20, 2025.

AP Inter result 2025: Websites to check

As per past trends, AP Inter 1st and 2nd-year result links will be announced on bieap.gov.in and resultsbie.ap.gov.in. In addition to the official websites, third-party websites are also expected to host these results.

Hindustan Times will also host these results.

The board is expected to provide prior information about the result date, time and the list of websites.

Past Trends

In 2023 and 24, AP Inter results were announced in April. Last year, the AP Inter results were announced on April 12, and in 2023, the results were announced on April 26.

In 2022, the results were announced on June 22; in 2021, on July 23; and in 2020, on June 12.

Steps to check AP Inter results on HT Portal

1. Go to the official website of BIEAP.

2. Click on the results tab.

3. Open the Inter 1st or 2nd year result link, as required.

4. Enter your credentials and log in

4. Check and download the result.

To pass the BIEAP IPE 1st-year and 2nd-year examinations, candidates must score at least of 35 per cent in each subject. Candidates who score below this will be considered fail but they will have another chance to pass their respective classes through the compartment examinations.

For more details, students can check the board's official websites.