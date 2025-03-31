AP Inter Result 2025: Check past trends, websites to check after BIEAP 1st year, 2nd year results are out

The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh has not yet announced AP Inter Result 2025. The BIEAP 1st year and 2nd year results, when announced, will be available to candidates on official websites. AP Inter Result 2025: Check past trends, websites to check after results are out(HT)

The AP Intermediate first-year examinations started on March 1, 2025, and the Intermediate second-year examinations on March 3, 2025. The first-year examination concluded on March 19, and the second-year examination on March 20, 2025. The exams for both classes ended with a Modern Language paper and a Geography paper.

Past Trends

For the last two years, the results for the first and second years are announced in April. In 2024, the AP Inter results were announced on April 12, and in 2023, the results were announced on April 26.

Before that, the AP Inter results in 2022 were announced on June 22, in 2021, on July 23, and in 2020, on June 12.

Websites to check

The AP Inter 1st and 2nd-year result links will be available on bieap.gov.in and resultsbie.ap.gov.in. Apart from the official websites, there are third-party result websites where the links will be activated after the announcement.

How to Check

1. Visit the official website of BIEAP.

2. Click on the link available for AP Inter Results 2025 on the home page.

3. Enter your credentials and log in

4. Your AP Intermediate Result score will appear on the screen

5. Download the AP Inter Results mark sheet and take its printout.

Passing Criteria

To pass the AP Inter 1st-year and 2nd-year examinations, candidates must score a minimum of 35 per cent in each subject. Candidates who score below this will be considered fail. They will have to opt for compartment examinations, which will be conducted in the coming months.