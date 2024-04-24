Telangana TSBIE Inter Result 2024: Where, how to check TS 1st year, 2nd year results

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has declared Telangana TSBIE Inter Result 2024 on April 24, 2024. The TS 1st year, 2nd year results was announced at 11 am via press conference. The TS Inter results can be checked by candidates who have appeared for the examination on the official and other websites. TS Inter Results 2024 Live Updates Telangana Inter Result 2024: How, where to check TS 1st year, 2nd year results

This year Class 11, 12 results was announced by Burra Venkatesham, I.A.S., Principal Secretary of Government, Education Department, Telangana and Shruti Ojha, I.A.S., Secretary, TSBIE in the Board’s premises.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Also Read: TS Inter Result 2024 in Telugu

Telangana TSBIE Inter Result 2024: Where to check

The list of websites where the results can be checked are given below.

tsbie.cgg.gov.in

results.cgg.gov.in

HT Portal Education page

Around 10 lakh students appeared in the Telangana Class 11 and 12 examinations. All the candidates who have appeared for TS Inter examination for the first year or second year can check their scores by following the steps given below.

Telangana TSBIE Inter Result 2024: How to check

Visit the official website of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Click on TS Inter Result 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of TSBIE.