 Telangana TSBIE Inter Result 2024: Where, how to check TS 1st year, 2nd year results - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Telangana TSBIE Inter Result 2024: Where, how to check TS 1st year, 2nd year results

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 24, 2024 11:08 AM IST

Telangana Inter Result 2024 declared. Know where, how to check TS 1st year, 2nd year results here.

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has declared Telangana TSBIE Inter Result 2024 on April 24, 2024. The TS 1st year, 2nd year results was announced at 11 am via press conference. The TS Inter results can be checked by candidates who have appeared for the examination on the official and other websites. TS Inter Results 2024 Live Updates

Telangana Inter Result 2024: How, where to check TS 1st year, 2nd year results
Telangana Inter Result 2024: How, where to check TS 1st year, 2nd year results

This year Class 11, 12 results was announced by Burra Venkatesham, I.A.S., Principal Secretary of Government, Education Department, Telangana and Shruti Ojha, I.A.S., Secretary, TSBIE in the Board’s premises.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Also Read: TS Inter Result 2024 in Telugu 

Telangana TSBIE Inter Result 2024: Where to check

The list of websites where the results can be checked are given below.

  • tsbie.cgg.gov.in
  • results.cgg.gov.in
  • HT Portal Education page

Around 10 lakh students appeared in the Telangana Class 11 and 12 examinations. All the candidates who have appeared for TS Inter examination for the first year or second year can check their scores by following the steps given below.

Telangana TSBIE Inter Result 2024: How to check

  • Visit the official website of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
  • Click on TS Inter Result 2024 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of TSBIE.

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Board Exams / Telangana TSBIE Inter Result 2024: Where, how to check TS 1st year, 2nd year results
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On