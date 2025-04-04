Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi370C
Friday, Apr 4, 2025
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    PSEB 8th Result 2025 Live: Punjab Board Class 8th result announced, direct link

    By HT Education Desk
    Apr 4, 2025 3:58 PM IST
    PSEB 8th Result 2025 Live: The result has been announced. Candidates can check their scores using the link given at pseb.ac.in. They will have to use roll numbers or names to check the results online.
    PSEB 8th Result 2025 Live: Punjab Board Class 8th result announced
    PSEB 8th Result 2025 Live: Punjab Board Class 8th result announced

    PSEB 8th Result 2025 Live: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the Class 8th final exam results. The result can be checked at pseb.ac.in. PSEB 8th Result 2025 direct link The PSEB Class 8th board examination started on February 19 and endedon March 7, 2025. It was held in single shifts, from 11 a.m. to 2.15 p.m. on all days....Read More

    Steps to check PSEB 8th Result 2025

    1. Go to the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.
    2. Open the results tab.
    3. Click on the Class 8 result link.
    4. Enter the requested information and login.
    5. Check and download the result.

    Last year, PSEB announced the Class 8th result on April 30. The overall pass percentage in last year's exam was 98.31 per cent. The pass percentage of boys was 97.84 per cent and it was 98.83 per cent for girls.

    A total of 2,91,917 students appeared in the exam, of whom 2,86,987 had passed. Harnoorpreet Kaur from Bathinda (600/600 marks) topped the exam, while Gurleen Kaur from Amritsar (598 marks) came second, and Armandeep Singh from Sangrur (597 marks) attained the third spot.

    Check PSEB 8th result 2025 live updates below.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 4, 2025 3:58 PM IST

    PSEB 8th Result 2025 Live: Login details need to check the result online

    PSEB 8th Result 2025 Live: To check the PSEB 8th result online, students/parents need to use the following login details-

    1. Roll number of the student or
    2. Name of the student.
    Apr 4, 2025 3:48 PM IST

    PSEB 8th Result 2025 Live: Steps to check marks online

    1. Go to pseb.ac.in.
    2. Scroll down until you see the ‘Middle Examination Result February 2025’ section.
    3. Click on it.
    4. On the login window, provide the requested information.
    5. Submit and check the result.
    Apr 4, 2025 3:40 PM IST

    PSEB 8th Result 2025 Live: Link to check results

    PSEB 8th Result 2025 Live: Here is the direct link to check the PSEB or Punjab board Class 8th result.

    Apr 4, 2025 3:39 PM IST

    PSEB 8th Result 2025 Live: Results out

    PSEB 8th Result 2025 Live: PSEB has announced Punjab board class 8th final exam results on its official website.

    Apr 4, 2025 3:27 PM IST

    PSEB 8th Result 2025 Live: Last year's toppers in the 8th final exam and their marks

    PSEB 8th Result 2025 Live: Harnoorpreet Kaur from Bathinda topped the Punjab board Class 8th final exam by scoring 600 out of 600 marks, while Gurleen Kaur from Amritsar (598 marks) came second, and Armandeep Singh from Sangrur (597 marks) got the third rank.

    Apr 4, 2025 3:15 PM IST

    PSEB 8th Result 2025 Live: A few minutes remaining

    PSEB 8th Result 2025 Live: A few minutes remaining. The PSEB will declare the Punjab board Class 8th results at 3:30 pm.

    Apr 4, 2025 3:14 PM IST

    PSEB 8th Result 2025 Live: Steps to check results when declared

    PSEB 8th Result 2025 Live: When announced, students can check the PSEB 8th class results by following these steps-

    1. Open the board's official website, pseb.ac.in.
    2. Click on the result tab and then on Class 8th result.
    3. Enter your login details.
    4. Check and download the result.
    Apr 4, 2025 3:12 PM IST

    PSEB 8th Result 2025 Live: How students performed last year

    PSEB 8th Result 2025 Live: The Punjab board declared the Class 8th result on April 30 last year. The overall pass percentage was 98.31 per cent. The pass percentage of boys was 97.84 per cent, and it was 98.83 per cent for girls.

    Apr 4, 2025 3:11 PM IST

    PSEB 8th Result 2025 Live: Official website to check result online

    PSEB 8th Result 2025 Live: When announced, students and parents can check the Punjab board Class 8th result by clicking on the results section of the official website, pseb.ac.in.

    Apr 4, 2025 3:10 PM IST

    PSEB 8th Result 2025 Live: Result time

    PSEB 8th Result 2025 Live: The Punjab board Class 8th result announcement has been scheduled for 3 pm today, April 4.

    Apr 4, 2025 2:55 PM IST

    PSEB 8th Result 2025 Live: Results today

    PSEB 8th Result 2025 Live: PSEB or Punjab School Education Board will delcare the Class 8th final exam results today, April 4.

    News education board exams PSEB 8th Result 2025 Live: Punjab Board Class 8th result announced, direct link
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes