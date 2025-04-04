PSEB 8th Result 2025 Live: Punjab Board Class 8th result announced, direct link

PSEB 8th Result 2025 Live: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the Class 8th final exam results. The result can be checked at pseb.ac.in. PSEB 8th Result 2025 direct link The PSEB Class 8th board examination started on February 19 and endedon March 7, 2025. It was held in single shifts, from 11 a.m. to 2.15 p.m. on all days....Read More

Steps to check PSEB 8th Result 2025

Go to the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in. Open the results tab. Click on the Class 8 result link. Enter the requested information and login. Check and download the result.

Last year, PSEB announced the Class 8th result on April 30. The overall pass percentage in last year's exam was 98.31 per cent. The pass percentage of boys was 97.84 per cent and it was 98.83 per cent for girls.

A total of 2,91,917 students appeared in the exam, of whom 2,86,987 had passed. Harnoorpreet Kaur from Bathinda (600/600 marks) topped the exam, while Gurleen Kaur from Amritsar (598 marks) came second, and Armandeep Singh from Sangrur (597 marks) attained the third spot.

Check PSEB 8th result 2025 live updates below.