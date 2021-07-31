UP board class 10, 12 result 2021 latest updates: Download board result now

The UP Board result 2021 for class 10, class 12 will be declared on July 31. The UP board result will be released at 3.30 pm at upresults.nic.in. Students can check the result using their roll number.

The UP board result 2021 is available on the HT results portal. Students check the result following this link

https://www.hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams/up-board-result

This year 56,03,813 candidates had registered for Class 10, 12 board exams in the state out of which 29,94,312 are Class 12 students and 26,09,501 are Class 10 students.

CBSE class 10 students in the state will receive the result on the official website of the board, cbseresults.nic.in.

Students have not been to school since March 2020. Schools have remained shut due to COVID-19 pandemic. Students can download the UP board result 2021 marksheet, pass certificate, and migration certificate from the DigiLocker account.

UP board result 2021 should be checked from official websites only.