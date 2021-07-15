Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Education / Board Exams / Madhya Pradesh board releases guidelines on special exams
board exams

Madhya Pradesh board releases guidelines on special exams

Madhya Pradesh secondary education board has released a slew of guidelines on the special exams.
By hindustantimes.com
JUL 15, 2021
Madhya Pradesh secondary education board has released a slew of guidelines on the special exams.

Madhya Pradesh secondary education board has released a slew of guidelines on the special exams. The board, MPBSE, had released class 10 result on July 14. This year, the exam could not be held due to COVID-19 pandemic. The results of the class 10 students were declared by following an internal assessment method.

In a notice on July 15, the Board has said that special exams will be held in September. Those students who are not satisfied with the marks they have obtained through the internal assessment evaluation, can appear for the special exams.

For the special exams, registration will be held from August 1 to August 10.

For students who appear in this exam, the final result will be based on the marks obtained in this exam.

This year, a total of 9,25,213 students had registered for Madhya Pradesh class 10 exams out of which result has been declared for 9,14,079 students.

