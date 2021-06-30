Madhya Pradesh government to factor in class 10 marks for class 12 result

The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to factor in class 10 marks for preparing class 12 result. The state government has cancelled the board exams in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the alternative assessment for class 12 students, both general and vocational, it has announced that no student will fail in the exam this year.

The class 12 marks will be based on the candidate’s top five performing subjects in class 10, the government has decided.

Candidates who are not satisfied with their class 12 result will be given a chance to appear for the exam and improve their score, state education minister Inder Singh Parmar has said. The exam will be held after the end of the COVID-19 crisis, he added.

The school education department of Madhya Pradesh has released the complete evaluation scheme.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has asked all the state governments and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to declare class 12 results by July 31.

On reopening of schools and colleges in the state, the government has said that offline classes in colleges will open in September. No decision on reopening schools has been taken now, it has said.