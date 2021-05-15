MP Board Exams 2021: MPBSE cancels Class 10 exam, postpones Class 12 exam

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, MPBSE has cancelled MP Board Exam 2021 for Class 10 and has postponed the Class 12 examination till further orders. The decision was taken by the state government in the wake of rising in COVID19 cases across the country. The notice is available on the official site of MPBSE on mpbse.nic.in.

As per the official notice, the Class 12 dates will be announced by the board when the situation improves. The students appearing for Class 12 will be given information at least 20 days in advance. For Class 10, the board has stated that gathering students at one place could result in spreading the virus more, and therefore the board has decided to cancel the Class 10 board examination.

The Board has also released the assessment criteria for Class 10 board exams. The board will consider students' performance in the half-yearly, pre-board, exams, unit tests, and internal assessments held during the academic year for preparing results of Class 10. In case a candidate is unable to secure the minimum passing marks which is 33 percent, they will be given grace marks and will be promoted to the next class.

Apart from this, those students who did not appear for any of the exams throughout the year, including pre-boards or unit tests, will be considered as fail and will repeat the class in the next academic cycle.