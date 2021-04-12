Maharashtra board 10th and 12th exams 2021 postponed due to covid situation

Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad on Monday announced that the State board class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (Class 12) exams 2021 have been postponed due to the growing cases of coronavirus infections in the state.

The minister said that present situation is not conducive for holding board examinations in the state.

In another tweet the minister said that the board will also write to the CBSE, ICSE and some other boardsrequesting them to reconsider their exams dates.

Maharashtra board Class 12 and Class 10 were earlier scheduled to be held between April 23 and May 21 this year. While the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exam was to be conducted between April 23 and May 21, the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam was to be held between April 29 and May 20.

Usually Maharashtra board exams are held in February and March.