Home / Education / Board Exams / Maharashtra board 10th and 12th exams 2021 postponed due to covid situation
board exams

Maharashtra board 10th and 12th exams 2021 postponed due to covid situation

Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad on Monday announced that the State board class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (Class 12) exams 2021 have been postponed due to the growing cases of coronavirus infections in the state.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 12, 2021 04:04 PM IST
Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad said on Monday that present situation in the state is not conducive for holding board examinations.(Twitter)

Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad on Monday announced that the State board class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (Class 12) exams 2021 have been postponed due to the growing cases of coronavirus infections in the state.

The minister said that present situation is not conducive for holding board examinations in the state.

In another tweet the minister said that the board will also write to the CBSE, ICSE and some other boardsrequesting them to reconsider their exams dates.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Amid rise in Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra postpones state board exams

BSEB 10th compartmental and special Exam 2021 registration begins today

Cancel CBSE board exams: Priyanka Gandhi to Education minister Pokhriyal

Take uniform decision on Class 10, 12 exams: Sena to Centre

Maharashtra board Class 12 and Class 10 were earlier scheduled to be held between April 23 and May 21 this year. While the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exam was to be conducted between April 23 and May 21, the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam was to be held between April 29 and May 20.

Usually Maharashtra board exams are held in February and March.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
maharashtra coronavirus maharashtra board exam exam postponed education news
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
BAFTA Awards 2021
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP