Maharashtra Board Exams 2022: SSC, HSC forms can be submitted a day before exam

Maharashtra Board Exams 2022 forms can be submitted a day before the examination. Candidates who want to submit their exam forms can do it without payment of any late fee.
Maharashtra Board Exams 2022: SSC, HSC forms can be submitted a day before exam(HT File)
Published on Dec 24, 2021 12:14 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Maharashtra state government has decided that the students of Class 10, 12 can submit the examination forms a day before Maharashtra Board Exams 2022. Candidates who want to submit their exam forms can do it without payment of any late fee. 

Varsha Gaikwad, School Education Minister has shared the information in a tweet. The tweet reads, “Students appearing for Std.10 & Std.12 board exams of @msbshse will now be able to submit their exam forms till one day prior to written exams without payment of any late fee. A complete exemption of late fees has been given. No one should miss out due to technical difficulties.”

Students of Class 10 will be able to submit the exam forms till March 14 and students of Class 12 will be able to submit till March 3, 2021. 

The examination date sheet was announced by the Minister last week. As per a statement released by the department, HSC oral exams will take place between February 14 and March 3, while written papers will be conducted from March 4 to April 7, 2022. Similarly, SSC oral exams will be conducted from February 24 to March 14, and written exams will take place between March 15 and April 18, 2022.

