Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2021: List of websites to check MSBSHSE scores

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will be declared on August 3, 2021. Candidates who have registered themselves for Class 12 exams in the state can check their result on the official site of Maharashtra Board Result and also on other websites at 4 pm.

Around 14 lakh students have registered themselves for Class 12 exams in the state. Candidates who have registered themselves can check their result by entering their roll number and date of birth to the boxes given after result declaration. The list of websites where they can check the result is given below.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 Live

Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2021: List of websites

• msbshse.co.in

• hscresult.11thadmission.org.in

• hscresult.mkcl.org

• mahresult.nic.in

The examinations were scheduled to be conducted in April, which was later postponed due to the rise in COVID19 cases across the country. Later the Board released the evaluation criteria on the basis of which the result has been prepared.

Students who are not satisfied with their results can appear for special exams. The special exams will be conducted by the Board in due course of time. The time and date sheet will be announced soon after the declaration of result. The details will be available soon.