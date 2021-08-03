Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 Live: MSBSHSE 12th marks today at mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will declare Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 on August 3, 2021. MSBSHSE 12th marks will be available to all the registered candidates on the official site of Maharashtra Board Result on mahresult.nic.in. The marks will be available for checking at 4 pm today.

This year around 14 lakh students have registered themselves for Class 12 exams in the state. The examinations were scheduled to be conducted in April, which was later postponed due to the rise in COVID19 cases across the country. Later the Board released the evaluation criteria on the basis of which the result has been prepared.

The evaluation criteria were announced by School Education Minister on Varsha Gaikwad on July 2, 2021. As per the evaluation criteria, the Board will follow the 30:30:40 formula, giving 30% weightage each to class 10 and 11 marks and 40% weightage to class 12 internals marks and students' performance in the year.