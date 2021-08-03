Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 Live: MSBSHSE 12th marks today at mahresult.nic.in
Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will declare Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 on August 3, 2021. MSBSHSE 12th marks will be available to all the registered candidates on the official site of Maharashtra Board Result on mahresult.nic.in. The marks will be available for checking at 4 pm today.
This year around 14 lakh students have registered themselves for Class 12 exams in the state. The examinations were scheduled to be conducted in April, which was later postponed due to the rise in COVID19 cases across the country. Later the Board released the evaluation criteria on the basis of which the result has been prepared.
The evaluation criteria were announced by School Education Minister on Varsha Gaikwad on July 2, 2021. As per the evaluation criteria, the Board will follow the 30:30:40 formula, giving 30% weightage each to class 10 and 11 marks and 40% weightage to class 12 internals marks and students' performance in the year.
Follow all the updates here:
-
AUG 03, 2021 12:01 PM IST
Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2021: How marks will be calculated
Maharashtra board this year will use the marks obtained in college-based exams of Class 12, and Class 11, and the three best performing subjects of Class 10 final exams.
-
AUG 03, 2021 11:51 AM IST
Maharashtra Class 12 Result 2021: Overall pass percentage likely to be 100 percent
This year the Board has decided to pass all Class 12 students. The overall pass percentage this year is expected to be 100 percent. Those missing the minimum marks by some points will be given grace marks.
-
AUG 03, 2021 11:41 AM IST
Maharashtra 12th Result: Physical exams to be conducted
Maharashtra 12th Result will be declared today. The physical exams will be conducted by the Board officials if the situation is conducive. The date and other details will be updated soon after the declaration of results by the Board.
-
AUG 03, 2021 11:30 AM IST
Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2021: What is needed to check result
Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2021 will be announced at 4 pm. Candidates will require roll number and date of birth to check their results on the official websites given below.
-
AUG 03, 2021 11:20 AM IST
Maharashtra HSC Result 2021: How to check
• Visit the official site of Maharashtra Board Result on mahresult.nic.in.
• Click on Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2021 link available on the home page.
• Enter the roll number and date of birth.
• Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.
• Check the result and download it.
• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
-
AUG 03, 2021 11:10 AM IST
Maharashtra Board: Where to check results
School Education Minister has shared the websites where the Maharashtra Board class 12 result can be checked. Check the tweet.
-
AUG 03, 2021 11:00 AM IST
Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 Date announced on August 2
Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 Date was announced by School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on August 2, 2021. The result will be available to candidates at 4 pm on August 3, 2021.
-
AUG 03, 2021 10:50 AM IST
MSBSHSE HSC Result: DU registration for UG courses begins
MSBSHSE HSC Result will be declared today, August 3, 2021. Delhi University have started the registration process for UG courses from August 3, 2021. Candidates who will qualify the exam can apply for UG courses soon.
-
AUG 03, 2021 10:30 AM IST
MSBSHSE Class 12 Result: Last year data
MSBSHSE Class 12 Result was declared on July 16, 2020. A total of 14,13,687 candidates had registered for Class 12 exams. The overall pass percentage was 90.66 percent and pass percentage of girls was higher than boys. 93.88 percent girls passed and 88.04 percent boys passed.
-
AUG 03, 2021 10:20 AM IST
Maharashtra Board Results 2021: Evaluation criteria
As per the evaluation criteria, the Board will follow the 30:30:40 formula, giving 30% weightage each to class 10 and 11 marks and 40% weightage to class 12 internals marks and students' performance in the year.
-
AUG 03, 2021 10:10 AM IST
HSC Result 2021: Result based on evaluation criteria
HSC Result 2021 has been prepared on the basis of evaluation criteria. The Class 12 exams were cancelled and the Board later released the evaluation criteria. The evaluation criteria were announced by School Education Minister on Varsha Gaikwad on July 2, 2021.
-
AUG 03, 2021 10:05 AM IST
Maharashtra HSC Board: Where can colleges access the result
Maharashtra HSC Board result will be declared at 4 pm today. Colleges can access the result on the official site of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education, Pune on mahahsscboard.in.
-
AUG 03, 2021 10:00 AM IST
Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2021: Class 12 exams were scheduled in April
This year Class 12 board exams in the state was scheduled in April. The exams was scheduled to be conducted from April 23 till May 29 and the practicals were to be conducted from April 1 till April 22, which later was cancelled.
-
AUG 03, 2021 09:50 AM IST
HSC Result 2021 Maharashtra: Exams were cancelled
HSC Result 2021 Maharashtra will be declared on the basis of evaluation criteria framed by the Board officials. The exams for Class 12 was cancelled due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country this year. Later the Board released the evaluation criteria.
-
AUG 03, 2021 09:35 AM IST
mahresult.nic.in 2021 HSC Result: Varsha Gaikwad thanks teachers
mahresult.nic.in 2021 HSC Result will be declared today, August 3, 2021. School Education Minister has thanked the teachers who have helped in preparing the results amid the pandemic. She took her official twitter account to thank them. "I thank all colleges, teachers for going beyond their call of duty and ensuring that the results are finalised in a short span of time. Thank you Teachers!"
-
AUG 03, 2021 09:25 AM IST
Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2021: List of websites
msbshse.co.in
hscresult.11thadmission.org.in
hscresult.mkcl.org
mahresult.nic.in
-
AUG 03, 2021 09:15 AM IST
Maharashtra Class 12 Result 2021: When to check result
Maharashtra Class 12 Result 2021 will be declared today, August 3, 2021. The HSC result can be checked at 4 pm on the official site of Maharashtra Result page.
-
AUG 03, 2021 09:06 AM IST
Maharashtra 12th Result: More than 14 lakh students waiting
Maharashtra 12th Result will be announced today at 4 pm. This year more than 14 lakh students are waiting for result to check. The result link will be available soon after declaration.
-
AUG 03, 2021 08:55 AM IST
Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2021: Official Notice
-
AUG 03, 2021 08:46 AM IST
Maharashtra HSC Result 2021: Date and Time
Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 date and time has been announced by School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on August 2, 2021.