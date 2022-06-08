Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2022 out at mahresult.nic.in, link for MSBSHSE

Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced HSC or Class 12 board exam results on June 8, at 1 pm. Students can check their board exam result on mahahsscboard.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The result will also be available on mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, hsc.mahresults.org.in and some other unofficial sites.

This year, 14,85,191 students registered for HSC examinations, including 817,188 male students and 6,68,003 female students. The examination was conducted by following all COVID19 guidelines issued by the state and central government.

Here's the direct link to the Maharashtra HSC result

For more updated follow HSC Maharashtra live blog here

HSC results tomorrow: How to check

Visit the official website at https://hscresult.mkcl.org/

Click the link for the HSC, 12th exam result 2022

Enter your log-in information

The results of the HSC test 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Download the HSC exam results and print it for future reference.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education, 94.22 percent of students in the Arts, Science, and Commerce streams passed the test in 2022.