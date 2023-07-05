Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE has released Maharashtra Board Supply Hall Ticket 2023 on July 5, 2023. All the institutes can download the SSC or Class 10 and HSC or Class 12 supplementary examination admit card for their students through the official site of MSBSHSE at mahahsscboard.in.

Maharashtra Board Supply Hall Ticket 2023 for SSC, HSC out at mahahsscboard.in

As per the official notice, all Secondary Schools / Junior Colleges Hall Ticket for July-August 2023 Secondary School Leaving Certificate (E.10th) and Higher Secondary Certificate (E.12th) examination through online mode on the board's website www.mahahsscboard.in.

All appearing students will get their respective admit cards from their schools or institutes. The online admit cards of 10th exam and 12th exam are to be printed and given to the students.

If there are changes in the subject and other details in the Hall Ticket, the corrections should be made by the junior colleges before the departmental board. Secondary School. Secondary Schools/Junior Colleges should make the corrections in respect of photo, signature, name of the student on the Hall Ticket at their level and send a copy to the Divisional Board promptly.

The supplementary examination for both Class 10 and Class 12 will be conducted in July- August 2023. The Class 10 supply exam will begin on July 18 and will end on August 1, 2023. The exam will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 11 am to 2 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm.

The Class 12 or HSC supply examination will be conducted from July 18 to August 10, 2023. Same as SSC, Class 12 exams will also be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 11 am to 2 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm.

