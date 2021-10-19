Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Maharashtra class 10, 12 supplementary exam result on Oct 20: Education Minister
board exams

Maharashtra class 10, 12 supplementary exam result on Oct 20: Education Minister

MSBSHSE class 10, 12 supplementary exam result will be declared on October 20 at 1 pm. Students can check the result at mahresult.nic.in.
Maharashtra class 10, 12 supplementary exam result on Oct 20: Education Minister (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Updated on Oct 19, 2021 06:09 PM IST
Edited by Maitree Baral, New Delhi

The result of the supplementary exam held for class 10 and 12 students in Maharashtra will be declared on October 20, at 1 pm, state education minister Varsha Gaikwad said on Tuesday in a tweet. Students can check the result at the official board exam result portal of the second and higher secondary education board of the state.

MSBSHSE result portal

“The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will declare results of Std 10th & Std 12th Supplementary Exams, 2021 on October 20 at 1 pm. Students can access their results at http://mahresult.nic.in. Best of luck!! @msbshse,” the state education minister has said in a tweet.

RELATED STORIES

In class 12, 99.63% of total students have passed this year. In Science stream, 99.45% of the total students have passed. The pass percentage in Commerce and Arts stream is 99.91% and 99.83%, respectively. This year close to 14 lakh students had registered for the HSC exam in schools affiliated to the state board, MSBSHSE.

In class 10, the MSBSHSE has registered 99.95% pass. Around 15.74 lakh students from Maharashtra had registered for Class 10 for 2020-21. However, due to a surge in Covid cases, the Board had canceled the offline examination which was scheduled in April and had evaluated students based on internal assessment.

 

 

 

