Maharashtra Class 10 board exams cancelled due to covid crisis

Maharashtra government on Tuesday, April 20 cancelled the SSC or Class 10 board examinations. State board Class 10 students will be marked on the basis of internal assessments.

The decision has been taken due to the surge in covid-19 cases in the state. The state government has already postponed the class 12 examinations.

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh tope informed about the state governments decision to cancel class 10 examinations.

Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad also announced the decision to cancel class 10 board exams on her twitter handle.

Earlier this month, state education minister Varsha Gaikwad had announced the postponement of class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (Class 12) board exams 2021 due to the growing cases of coronavirus infections in the state. The minister had said that present situation is not conducive for holding board examinations in the state.

The CBSE and CISCE have also cancelled the class 10 board exams and postponed class 12 exams.

(With inputs from Ankita Bhatkande in Mumbai)