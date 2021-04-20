Home / Education / Board Exams / Maharashtra Class 10 board exams cancelled due to covid crisis
board exams

Maharashtra Class 10 board exams cancelled due to covid crisis

Maharashtra government on Tuesday, April 20 cancelled the SSC or Class 10 board examinations.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 20, 2021 06:40 PM IST
Maharashtra board Class 10 students will be marked on the basis of internal assessments.(Satish Bate/HT File)

Maharashtra government on Tuesday, April 20 cancelled the SSC or Class 10 board examinations. State board Class 10 students will be marked on the basis of internal assessments.

The decision has been taken due to the surge in covid-19 cases in the state. The state government has already postponed the class 12 examinations.

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh tope informed about the state governments decision to cancel class 10 examinations.

Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad also announced the decision to cancel class 10 board exams on her twitter handle.

Earlier this month, state education minister Varsha Gaikwad had announced the postponement of class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (Class 12) board exams 2021 due to the growing cases of coronavirus infections in the state. The minister had said that present situation is not conducive for holding board examinations in the state.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Exams Cancelled and Postponed Live Updates: Maharashtra Class 10 exams cancelled

JKBOSE Class 11 Result for Kashmir division declared, here’s direct link

Grade 10 ICSE exams cancelled due to surge in Covid cases

ICSE, ISC Board Exam 2021: CISCE cancels Class 10 exam, Class 12 exam postponed

The CBSE and CISCE have also cancelled the class 10 board exams and postponed class 12 exams.

(With inputs from Ankita Bhatkande in Mumbai)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
maharashtra board exam maharashtra ssc exam cancelled education news
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP