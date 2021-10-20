Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / Maharashtra HSC 12th Supplementary results 2021 soon, know how to check
board exams

Maharashtra HSC 12th Supplementary results 2021 will be declared today, October 20, 2021. Candidates can check the result by following these simple steps given below. 
Published on Oct 20, 2021 10:26 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education will release Maharashtra HSC 12th Supplementary results 2021 soon. The Class 12 result for supplementary exam result can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official site of MAH Result on mahresult.nic.in. 

The Class 12 supply exams were conducted from September 13 to October 12, 2021 in the state for those candidates who have not passed in any of the one subject in their Class 12 board exams. To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

Maharashtra HSC 12th Supplementary results 2021: How to check 

  • Visit the official site of Mah Result on mahresult.nic.in.
  • Click on Maharashtra HSC 12th Supplementary results 2021 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year Class 12 result was declared on August 3, 2021. In class 12, 99.63% of total students have passed this year. In Science stream, 99.45% of the total students have passed. The pass percentage in Commerce and Arts stream is 99.91% and 99.83%, respectively. 

Topics
msbshe msbshse board maharashtra 12th supplementary result
