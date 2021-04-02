Maharashtra HSC Exam 2021: Hall tickets to be released tomorrow, details here

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE will release Maharashtra HSC Exam 2021 hall tickets on April 3, 2021. Schools and colleges can download the Higher Secondary Certificate exam hall ticket through the official site of MSBSHSE on mahahsscboard.in.

All the schools and colleges will have to print the hall ticket after downloading it and give them to the students free of cost. Also, the hall tickets should be signed by the headmaster or principal. To download the admit card candidates will have to follow these simple steps given below.

Maharashtra HSC Exam 2021 hall tickets: How to download

• Visit the official site of MSBSHSE on mahahsscboard.in.

• Click on Maharashtra HSC Exam 2021 hall tickets link available on the home page.

• Enter the login details and click on submit.

• Your hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the hall ticket and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In case schools or colleges encounter any technical error or difficulty, they should directly contact their respective Divisional Board office. In case, a student misplaces his or her Maharashtra HSC Admit Card 2021, a duplicate admit card can be issued with remark.