Home / Education / Board Exams / Maharashtra HSC Exam 2021: Hall tickets to be released tomorrow, details here
board exams

Maharashtra HSC Exam 2021: Hall tickets to be released tomorrow, details here

Maharashtra HSC Exam 2021 hall tickets will release tomorrow, April 3, 2021. Schools, colleges can download the admit card through the official site of MSBSHSE on mahahsscboard.in.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 03:46 PM IST
Maharashtra HSC Exam 2021: Hall tickets to be released tomorrow, details here(HT file photo)

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE will release Maharashtra HSC Exam 2021 hall tickets on April 3, 2021. Schools and colleges can download the Higher Secondary Certificate exam hall ticket through the official site of MSBSHSE on mahahsscboard.in.

All the schools and colleges will have to print the hall ticket after downloading it and give them to the students free of cost. Also, the hall tickets should be signed by the headmaster or principal. To download the admit card candidates will have to follow these simple steps given below.

Maharashtra HSC Exam 2021 hall tickets: How to download

• Visit the official site of MSBSHSE on mahahsscboard.in.

• Click on Maharashtra HSC Exam 2021 hall tickets link available on the home page.

• Enter the login details and click on submit.

• Your hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the hall ticket and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Bihar Board Class 12 Scrutiny 2021: Online application begins from today

RBSE class 8 examination schedule 2021 released, check here

Bihar board 10th Results 2021: BSEB likely to declare matric result by this date

Kerala Board Exam 2021 time table for Class 12 released, check here

In case schools or colleges encounter any technical error or difficulty, they should directly contact their respective Divisional Board office. In case, a student misplaces his or her Maharashtra HSC Admit Card 2021, a duplicate admit card can be issued with remark.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
msbshe msbshse board maharashtra board exam
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP