Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2022 Live: MSBSHSE 10th result releasing tomorrow
Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2022 Live: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has announced Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2022 date and time. MSBSHSE 10th result will be declared on June 17, 2022. The Class 10 result will be available at 1 pm and candidates can check it through roll number and other details.
The direct link to check the result for Class 10 will be available on the official site of MSBSHSE on mahahsscboard.in. The result can also be checked by candidates on mahresults.nic.in.
This year the SSC examination in the state was conducted from March 15 to April 4, 2022. The examination was conducted in two shifts- first shift was conducted from 10.30 am to 12.45 pm and second shift was conducted from 3 pm to 5.15 pm. Around 20 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination this year for Class 10.
The result date and time was confirmed by School Education Minister of Maharashtra, Varsha Gaikwad in her official Twitter handle.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Jun 16, 2022 05:17 PM IST
Maharashtra SSC Result: Original marksheets to be available from schools
Maharashtra SSC Result will be announced tomorrow, June 17, 2022. The original marksheet will be available in the schools and students have to get it from their respective schools.
-
Jun 16, 2022 05:06 PM IST
10th ssc result 2022: Passing criteria
The students of Class 10 will need to score at least 35 per cent marks in order to pass the SSC board exam. The ones who will fail to secure the minimum marks will have to appear in the supplementary examination.
-
Jun 16, 2022 04:55 PM IST
10th result 2022 Maharashtra board date: Releasing tomorrow
10th result 2022 Maharashtra board date have been announced. The Class 10 result will be available on June 17, 2022 at 1 pm.
-
Jun 16, 2022 04:46 PM IST
SSC board result 2022: How to check
Visit the official site of mahresults.nic.in.
Click on Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2022 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
-
Jun 16, 2022 04:35 PM IST
2022 SSC result: Official Notice
Direct link to check Official Notice here
-
Jun 16, 2022 04:28 PM IST
10th SSC result 2022 date: Official result website
-
Jun 16, 2022 04:22 PM IST
SSC board exam 2022: List of websites
mahahsscboard.in
mahresults.nic.in
sscresult.mkcl.org
-
Jun 16, 2022 04:13 PM IST
10th result 2022 Maharashtra: Last year data
In 2021, the overall pass percentage was 99.95 percent. Konkan district passing percentage was 100 percent. The board could not conduct the SSC Class 10 examinations due to Covid19. The results for the students were prepared on the basis of an alternative means of assessment.
-
Jun 16, 2022 04:06 PM IST
SSC board result 2022: Exam dates
This year the SSC examination in the state was conducted from March 15 to April 4, 2022. The examination was conducted in two shifts- first shift was conducted from 10.30 am to 12.45 pm and second shift was conducted from 3 pm to 5.15 pm.
-
Jun 16, 2022 03:59 PM IST
SSC 10th result 2022: Where to check results
The direct link to check the result for Class 10 will be available on the official site of MSBSHSE on mahahsscboard.in. The result can also be checked by candidates on mahresults.nic.in.
-
Jun 16, 2022 03:53 PM IST
Maharashtra SSC result 2022: School Education Minister confirmed date and time
-
Jun 16, 2022 03:47 PM IST
Maharashtra SSC result 2022 date and time
Maharashtra SSC result 2022 date and time have been announced. The Class 10 result will be declared on June 17, 2022 at 1 pm.
TN SSLC, Plus Two Result 2022 Date: Tamil Nadu 10th, 12th results on June 20
Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2022 Live: MSBSHSE 10th result releasing tomorrow
Maharashtra Board 10th SSC Result 2022: MSBSHSE 10th Result on June 17 at 1 pm
UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 Live: UPMSP Class 10, 12 results latest updates
TN SSLC Result 2022: List of websites to check Tamil Nadu TNDGE Class 10 results
- TN SSLC Result 2022: Here is list of websites to check Tamil Nadu Class 10th board exam results.
HBSE 12th Results 2022: Meet the topper, a marginalised farmer's daughter
- Kajal the daughter of a marginalised farmer from Haryana Rohtak, has topped the board of school education Haryana (BSEH) class 12 examinations with 498 marks out of 500.
BSEH Class 12 Results: Flour mill owner’s daughter is commerce stream topper
Haryana Board HBSE 12th results 2022 out at bseh.org.in, direct link
- Haryana Board class 12th result released at bseh.org.in.
Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Kerala Class 10th results announced, details here
- Kerala SSLC result 2022 has been declared. Students can check details like result websites, pass percentage, etc. here.
Kerala SSLC 10th result 2022 declared; Direct link, how to check Class 10 scores
- Kerala SSLC result 2022 has been announced. Here is direct link to check Kerala Class 10 scores.
Kerala SSLC Results 2022: 99.26% students pass Kerala Class 10 exam
- Kerala SSLC Result 2022: As many as 99.26% students have passed Kerala SSLC exam this year.
Haryana BSEH Class 12th result declared, all girls in top 3
- Haryana Board 12th Result: The girls have grabbed all the three top positions in class 12 results. Kajal, a student of KCM senior secondary school at Rohtak’s Nidana topped the exam by securing 498 out of 500 marks.
Haryana Board 12th result 202: Rohtak girl Kajal tops with 498 marks
- Haryana Board of School Education declared the Haryana Board 12th results 2022
Haryana Board Class 12 Result 2022 declared 87.08 % pass HBSE 12th exam
- Haryana Board of School Education on June 15 declared the Haryana Board 12th results 2022
HBSE Class 12 Result 2022 out: Steps to check Haryana Board 12th scores
- HBSE on June 15 released the class 12th board result. Know how to check.