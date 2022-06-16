Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2022 Live: MSBSHSE 10th result releasing tomorrow

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2022 Live: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has announced Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2022 date and time. MSBSHSE 10th result will be declared on June 17, 2022. The Class 10 result will be available at 1 pm and candidates can check it through roll number and other details.

The direct link to check the result for Class 10 will be available on the official site of MSBSHSE on mahahsscboard.in. The result can also be checked by candidates on mahresults.nic.in.

This year the SSC examination in the state was conducted from March 15 to April 4, 2022. The examination was conducted in two shifts- first shift was conducted from 10.30 am to 12.45 pm and second shift was conducted from 3 pm to 5.15 pm. Around 20 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination this year for Class 10.

The result date and time was confirmed by School Education Minister of Maharashtra, Varsha Gaikwad in her official Twitter handle.