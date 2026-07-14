Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026 Live: Class 10, 12 supply results to be out at 1 pm today, steps to check

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026 Live: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE, will declare Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supply Result 2026 on July 14, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary examinations can check the results on the official website of MSBSHSE at mahahsscboard.in. ...Read More

The Secondary School Certificate (Std. 10) supplementary examination and the Higher Secondary Certificate (Std. 12) supplementary examination were conducted by the nine divisional boards of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education—namely Pune, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur, and Konkan—during the periods of June 16 to June 30, 2026, and June 16 to July 8, 2026, respectively.

For verification of marks and photocopies of answer sheets, revaluation, the facility will be available from July 15 to July 24, 2026.

Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and more.