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Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026 Live: Class 10, 12 supply results to be out at 1 pm today, steps to check

By Papri Chanda
Jul 14, 2026 11:25 am IST

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026 Live: MSBSHSE Class 10, 12 supply results will be announced today, July 14. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.

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Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026 Live: Class 10, 12 supply results to be out at 1 pm today, steps to check(PTI file)

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026 Live: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE, will declare Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supply Result 2026 on July 14, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary examinations can check the results on the official website of MSBSHSE at mahahsscboard.in. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 14, 2026 11:25 am IST

    Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026 Live: Exam conducted in 9 divisional boards

    Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026 Live: List of divisional boards

    Pune

    Nagpur

    Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

    Mumbai

    Kolhapur

    Amravati

    Nashik

    Latur

    Konkan

  • Jul 14, 2026 10:59 am IST

    Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026 Live: Only website to check for result link

    Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026 Live: Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary examination an check the results through the official website of MSBSHSE at mahahsscboard.in.

  • Jul 14, 2026 10:47 am IST

    Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026 Live: Time of release of results

    Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026 Live: The results for Class 10, 12 will be released at 1 pm today.

  • Jul 14, 2026 10:23 am IST

    Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026 Live: Official website to check

    Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026 Live: mahahsscboard.in

  • Jul 14, 2026 10:20 am IST

    Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026 Live: How to check results?

    Visit the official website of MSBSHSE at mahahsscboard.in.

    Click on the Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026 link available on the home page.

    A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

    Click on submit, and your result will be displayed.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Jul 14, 2026 10:17 am IST

    Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026 Live: Verification dates

    Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026 Live: For verification of marks and photocopies of answer sheets, revaluation, the facility will be available from July 15 to July 24, 2026.

  • Jul 14, 2026 10:14 am IST

    Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026 Live: Supply exams held in 9 divisional boards

    Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026 Live: The Secondary School Certificate (Std. 10) supplementary examination and the Higher Secondary Certificate (Std. 12) supplementary examination were conducted by the nine divisional boards of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education—namely Pune, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur, and Konkan

  • Jul 14, 2026 10:11 am IST

    Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026 Live: HSC exam dates

    Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026 Live: The Maharashtra HSC supply exam commenced on July 15 and concluded on July 24, 2026.

  • Jul 14, 2026 10:09 am IST

    Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026 Live: When was SSC supply exam held?

    Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026 Live: The SSC supplementary examination was held from June 16 to June 30, 2026.

  • Jul 14, 2026 10:04 am IST

    Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026 Live: Where to check

    Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026 Live: Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary examination an check the results through the official website of MSBSHSE at mahahsscboard.in.

  • Jul 14, 2026 10:01 am IST

    Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026 Live: Date and time

    Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026 Date: July 14

    Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026 Time: 1 pm

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