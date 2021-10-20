Maharashtra SSC, HSC supplementary results 2021 declared at mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra SSC, HSC supplementary results 2021: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education declared class 10 and Class 12 supplementary exams 2021 results on Wednesday, October 20. The SSC and HSC results have been declared on the official website of the board at mahresult.nic.in.

Direct link to check Maharashtra board SSC or Class 10 supplementary results

Direct link to check Maharashtra board HSC or Class 12 supplementary results

How to download the SSC and HSC result

Visit the official website at www.mahresult.nic.in

On the homepage click on the link given to check the result

Key in your credentials and login

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference