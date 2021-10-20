Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Board Exams / Maharashtra SSC, HSC supplementary results 2021 declared at mahresult.nic.in
board exams

Maharashtra SSC, HSC supplementary results 2021 declared at mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary results 2021: Maharashtra Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary exam results were declared on Wednesday at mahresult.nic.in
Maharashtra SSC, HSC supplementary results 2021 declared at mahresult.nic.in
Published on Oct 20, 2021 01:03 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Maharashtra SSC, HSC supplementary results 2021: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education declared class 10 and Class 12 supplementary exams 2021 results on Wednesday, October 20. The SSC and HSC results have been declared on the official website of the board at mahresult.nic.in.

Direct link to check Maharashtra board SSC or Class 10 supplementary results

Direct link to check Maharashtra board HSC or Class 12 supplementary results

How to download the SSC and HSC result

Visit the official website at www.mahresult.nic.in

On the homepage click on the link given to check the result

Key in your credentials and login

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
maharashtra hsc results ssc exams
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Maharashtra HSC 12th Supplementary results 2021 soon, know how to check 

MSBSHSE SSC Class 10th Supplementary Result 2021 today, here’s how to check 

Maharashtra Supply Result 2021 for SSC, HSC releasing today at mahresult.nic.in

CISCE postpones ICSE and ISC semester 1 exams 2021, check official notice
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs Australia
Horoscope Today
Uttarakhand Rains
Gold Price
Abhidhamma Day
T20 World Cup 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP