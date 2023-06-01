Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Date, Time: MSBSHSE 10th results releasing tomorrow at mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has announced Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Date, Time. MSBSHSE 10th results will be announced tomorrow, June 2, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for 10th board examination can check the results through the official site of Maharashtra results at mahresult.nic.in. Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Live Updates

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Date, Time: MSBSHSE 10th results releasing tomorrow

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

MSBSHSE is expected to hold a press conference to declare SSC results, after which they can check their marks on the said websites. To check SSC results, students have to login with board exam seat number and mother's first name given on admit cards or application forms.

Maharashtra SSC result 2023: How to check marks

Go to mahresults.nic.in.

On the home page, find and open the link to check SSC results.

Enter your login credentials and submit it.

Check and download your result.

The Maharashtra Class 10 board examination in the state was conducted from March 2 to March 25, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. Around 14 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination this year.