Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2023 Live: MSBSHSE Class 10 results likely this week at mahresult.nic.in

Updated on May 31, 2023 04:22 PM IST

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: MSBSHSE 10th results will be announced likely this week. Follow the blog for latest updates. 

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: MSBSHSE Class 10 results, direct link, pass percentage at mahresult.nic.in
Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: MSBSHSE Class 10 results, direct link, pass percentage at mahresult.nic.in
HT Education Desk
Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will likely announce Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2023 this week. Candidates who have appeared for 10th board examination can check the results through the official site of Mah results at mahresult.nic.in. 

The Maharashtra Class 10 board examination in the state was conducted from March 2 to March 25, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. Around 14 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination this year. 

To check SSC results, students must use the board exam seat number and mother's first name given on admit cards or application forms. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, pass percentage and other details below. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 31, 2023 05:23 PM IST

    Maharashtra board official website 2023: List here 

    mahahsscboard.in

    mahresults.nic.in

    sscresult.mkcl.org

  • May 31, 2023 05:03 PM IST

    Maharashtra SSC result 2023 latest news

    Maharashtra SSC result 2023 is expected to be announced this week. The Board however has not shared any official date yet. 

  • May 31, 2023 04:57 PM IST

    Maharashtra SSC result 2023 link online

    Maharashtra SSC result 2023 link online will be available after results on mahahsscboard.in and mahresults.nic.in. 

  • May 31, 2023 04:52 PM IST

    Maharashtra SSC result 2023 live: Know about original marksheets 

    Maharashtra SSC Result will be announced likely this week. The original marksheet will be available in the schools and students have to get it from their respective schools.

  • May 31, 2023 04:46 PM IST

    SSC result 2023 Maharashtra state board of secondary: Passing criteria 

    The students of Class 10 will need to score at least 35 per cent marks in order to pass the SSC board exam. The ones who will fail to secure the minimum marks will have to appear in the supplementary examination.

  • May 31, 2023 04:43 PM IST

    Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2023: How to check scores 

    Visit the official site of mahresults.nic.in.

    Click on Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2023 link available on the home page.

    Enter the login details and click on submit.

    Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • May 31, 2023 04:37 PM IST

    SSC result 2023 Maharashtra board: List of websites to check 

    mahahsscboard.in

    mahresults.nic.in

    sscresult.mkcl.org

  • May 31, 2023 04:33 PM IST

    Maharashtra SSC board result 2023: When will results be announced?

    Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has not announced the result date and time for SSC or Class 10 exam.

  • May 31, 2023 04:28 PM IST

    Maharashtra SSC result 2023 official websites

    mahahsscboard.in

    mahresult.nic.in

  • May 31, 2023 04:22 PM IST

    Maharashtra SSC result 2023 online: Date and Time 

    Maharashtra SSC result 2023 date and time have not been officially shared by the Board. As per reports, the results will be announced likely this week. 

msbshse board exam result

