Home / Education / Board Exams / Maharashtra to study CBSE's decision to cancel Class 10 exam: Varsha Gaikwad
board exams

Maharashtra to study CBSE's decision to cancel Class 10 exam: Varsha Gaikwad

The Maharashtra government would study and discuss the CBSE's move of cancelling its Class 10 exam before taking any such decision for the state education board exams, minister Varsha Gaikwad said on Wednesday.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 07:40 PM IST
CBSE Board Exams 2021 cancelled for Class 10; postponed for Class 12(File photo)

The Maharashtra government would study and discuss the CBSE's move of cancelling its Class 10 exam before taking any such decision for the state education board exams, minister Varsha Gaikwad said on Wednesday.

The state School Education Minister made the statement in a televised message.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday cancelled Class 10 exams and postponed Class 12 exams in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Talking about the decision, Gaikwad said, "We have already requested and informed other educational boards in the state about our decision of postponement of Classes 10 and and 12 exams of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. We will study and discuss the Centre's (CBSE's) decision with the experts in the field."

The Maharashtra government had on Monday postponed the state board exams of Classes 10 and 12, which were scheduled to be held later this month, in view of a steep rise in coronavirus cases in the state.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

CBSE Class 10 students to be promoted on basis of internal assessment

CBSE Board: Class 10th exam cancelled, 12th postponed, a timeline of events

CBSE Board Exams 2021: Kejriwal welcomes decision to cancel, postpone exams

BSEB 12th compartment exam: Registration window reopens, fill form by April 15
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cbse maharashtra board exam class 10 board exam covid-19 board exams 2021
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Ambedkar Jayanti
CBSE Board Exams 2021
CM Yogi Adityanath
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP