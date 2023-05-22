Manipur Class 12 results released at manresults.nic.in, get link to check marks

Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM) released the class 12th results 2023 on May 22. Manipur Education Minister Thounaojam Basantakumar Singh along with officials of the education department declared the COHSEM class 12th result. The results are available at manresults.nic.in.

Manipur Class 12 results released at manresults.nic.in(Arvind Yadav/HT photo)

The overall pass rate for all streams this year is 88.68%, with Tengnoupal district having the highest score at 99.9 percent and Noney coming in second with 98.74 percent. A minimum pass percentage of 67.03 percent is recorded for the Ukhrul district.

The class 12 examination was taken by 36,717 students in total, according to the Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur.

Manipur class 12th result direct link

Manipur class 12th result 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at manresults.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the result link

Key in your roll number

Check the result and take the print for future use.