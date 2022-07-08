Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Manipur HSLC result 2022 declared at manresults.nic.in, direct link here

Manipur HSLC result 2022 announced today  at manresults.nic.in.
Published on Jul 08, 2022 05:03 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Board of Secondary Education, Manipur has released Manipur HSLC exam result 2022 today, July 8, 2022. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their result on the official website at manresults.nic.in.

Candidates can check Manipur HSLC result through their roll number.

The Manipur HSE 2022 result was announced by the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur on July 6.

Direct link check Manipur HSLC result 2022.

Manipur HSLC exam result 2022: How to check

Visit the official website at manresults.nic.in 2022

On the homepage click on the link that reads, “High School Leaving Certificate Examination 2022”

Key in your the roll number

Click the submit button.

Manipur board exam result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Check and Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

