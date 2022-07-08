Manipur HSLC result out at manresults.nic.in, here's how to check

Board of Secondary Education, Manipur has released Manipur HSLC exam result 2022 today, July 8, 2022. The results are available on the official website at manresults.nic.in or www.bosem.in. Candidates can use their roll number to view the Manipur HSLC result.

The Manipur Council of Higher Secondary Education released the Manipur HSE 2022 results on July 6.

Here's the direct link to check result

Manipur HSLC Result 2022: How to check

Go to manresults.nic.in

On the Home Page, click on the link that reads, “High School Leaving Certificate Examination 2022”

Key in your roll number

Submit and check Manipur HSLC result 2022

Download and take a print out for further references.

Last year the Manipur HSLC examination was cancelled due to COVID 19. In 2022 a total of 38,664 students, including 19,824 female candidates, had appeared in the Manipur HSLC or class 10 examination in 140 examination centres across the State.