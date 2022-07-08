Manipur HSLC Results 2022 out, Rahul leishram tops BSEM 10th exam

Manipur HSLC Results 2022: Manipur education minister Thounaojam Basantakumar Singh announced the results of the High school leaving certificate or class 10 examinations 2022 of Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BoSEM) on Friday afternoon.

Education (Commissioner) H Gyan Prakash, BoSEM chairman A Joykumar, BoSEM Secretary Dr S Mangijao and others also present during the declaration of the results of the examination by releasing the complete copy of the examination results at the BoSEM conference in Imphal around 4.30 pm.

At 76 percent, up from 74.69 per cent in 2019,the pass percentage was the highest in the last ten years, excluding 100 percent last year, when the government promoted all students through Alternative Assessment due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Even the pass percentage of students from the government schools has also risen to 60.46 percent in the last ten years, this is an encouraging achievement,” minister Basantakumar said. “ The highest pass percentage of govt schools was 53.77 percent in 2019.”

This time a total of 29,233 students out of 39,764 students, including 20,087 boys and 19,146 girls, who appeared in the examination which was conducted across 192 examination centres in the state from April 5 to 26,2022, passed the examination.

Rahul Laishram of Catholic school, Canchipur secured the first position in the Manipur HSLC examination with 586 out of 600 marks.

Nongmaithem Dhanajeet and Tanishq Tongbram, both from Heritage Convent Uripok in Imphal jointly bagged second position with 585 marks each while Menaka Huidrom of Eureka Academy, Thounaojam and Jesia Khwairakpam of Ratankumar Memorial School Kwakeithel jointly bagged the third spot with 584 marks each.

Out of 29,814 successful students,20,393 are 1st divisioners,9153 are 2nd divisioners and 268 3rd divisioners.

Though no student from government schools was listed among the first 25 position holders,their pass percentage has reached 60.46% this time. Altogether 5022 students out of 8306 government school students passed in the examination.

Among the districts, Thoubal and Kakching have the highest pass percentage(93.24%)while Pherzawl and Churachandpur have the least pass percentage(56.31%).

Students who have appeared in the HSLC examination can check the results at the official website www.manresults.nic.in, officials added.