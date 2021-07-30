MBOSE Meghalaya HSSLC 12th Result 2021 declared at mbose.in, direct link here

MBOSE HSSLC 12th Results 2021: Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has declared the class 12th (HSSLC) Result 2021 on July 30. Candidates who have registered themselves for MBOSE Class 12 board exams can check their result through the official site of MBOSE on mbose.in.

Direct link to check the Meghalaya MBOSE 12th HSSLC Result 2021

MBOSE Meghalaya HSSLC Class 12th Result 2021: Steps to check the result

Visit the official website of MBOSE at http://mbose.in/

On the homepage click on the result tab

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Click on the Download Booklet of your stream

Check the result and keep the hard copy for future reference

The Result of the HSSLC Examinations, 2021 (Science, Commerce & Vocational) Streams have been declared. In the year 2020, the result of all the streams was declared in July on different dates.

This year due to the Covid 19 situation there will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong, and even in the examination centers.